Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Kiev delegation in Florida on November 30 — Reuters

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation on November 30, Reuters news agency reported quoting a senior U.S. official as saying.

The meeting will take place in Florida, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located. Reuters did not provide any other details. According to Trump's schedule distributed by the White House, he is to return to Washington from Florida on Sunday.

On November 28, the Axios portal said that the resignation of head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Andrey Yermak occurred the day before his planned trip to the United States to meet with Witkoff and Kushner. According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian delegation will include Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Sergey Kislitsa, First Deputy Foreign Minister. According to the Financial Times, the talks will be held in Miami, Florida.

On Friday, it became known that anti-graft officers raided Yermak's apartment and office. He resigned soon after.