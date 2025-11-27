IAEA experts report that hostilities resumed not far from ZNPP — IAEA chief

VIENNA, November 28. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have detected the resumption of hostilities in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"IAEA staff present at the plant has reported hearing military activity daily, often very close to the plant. On some days, the team reported hearing explosions and gunfire roughly 20 times - sometimes much more," the global organization’s press service quoted him as saying.

As a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks, the nuclear power plant has been cut off completely from all external electricity sources on September 23. It was the tenth such incident since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Later, a "silence regime" has been introduced in the area surrounding the ZNPP with the mediation of the IAEA, which allowed to fix the damaged power lines - the Dneprovskaya line that runs across the Russian territory, and the Ferrosplavnaya-1, located in Ukrainian-controlled territory. By now, external power supply to the facility has been restored in full.