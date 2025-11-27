Plans for Oreshnik missile system deployment in Belarus proceeding — security official

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. A task regarding the deployment of Russian-made Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile systems on the territory of Belarus will be finalized by yearend, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, Volfovich said that the joint decision by the Belarusian and Russian presidents to deliver the Oreshnik missile system was on track and would be fulfilled in line with the schedule.

"Absolutely! After all, presidents don’t make arbitrary decisions," he said in response to a relevant question from the press. "The decisions of the presidents of Belarus and Russia are not subject to debate."

"Therefore, everything is proceeding according to the plan, and this task will be fully completed by the end of the year," BelTA news agency quoted Volfovich as saying.

"I have recently reported this to the head of state. He exercises strict personal oversight, and we have no right to fail in its execution. We have no other option," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in August that Russia would deliver the Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system to Belarus by the end of this year and work was underway to equip positions for its deployment.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed later that the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system would be put on combat duty in his country in December.

On March 25, 2023, President Putin announced that, at Minsk's request, Moscow would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, similar to what the US has been doing for a long time in its allies' territories. On April 25, 2024, Lukashenko announced that several dozen nuclear munitions were already in Belarus.

According to the security guarantee agreement within the framework of the Union State, which took effect on March 13, 2025, after the exchange of ratification instruments, both parties consider Russia’s nuclear weapons an important factor in preventing nuclear and conventional military conflicts, as well as a means of deterrence. The use of these weapons would be an extreme and necessary measure.