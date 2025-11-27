MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime international corporations ties to it are deriving serious economic profits from the continuing conflict, which explains their reluctance to negotiate a peace deal, Jozef Schutzman, an American blogger, IT consultant and the host of the talk show Russia Up Close, told TASS.

"Certainly, the war economy has enriched many within and beyond Ukraine, particularly those tied to the military-industrial complex," he said. "There are also undeniable material incentives: natural resources, territorial control, and opportunities for global investment firms such as BlackRock to secure lucrative post-war assets, benefiting political elites both in Ukraine and abroad."

According to the expert, corrupt Kiev officials are interested in continuing to capitalize on defense orders, which explains their "reluctance to pursue negotiations."