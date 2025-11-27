{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Corrupt Ukrainian official profiteering on conflict, reluctant to end it — US expert

The host of the talk show Russia Up Close Jozef Schutzman emphasized that Kiev officials are interested in continuing to capitalize on defense orders

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime international corporations ties to it are deriving serious economic profits from the continuing conflict, which explains their reluctance to negotiate a peace deal, Jozef Schutzman, an American blogger, IT consultant and the host of the talk show Russia Up Close, told TASS.

"Certainly, the war economy has enriched many within and beyond Ukraine, particularly those tied to the military-industrial complex," he said. "There are also undeniable material incentives: natural resources, territorial control, and opportunities for global investment firms such as BlackRock to secure lucrative post-war assets, benefiting political elites both in Ukraine and abroad."

According to the expert, corrupt Kiev officials are interested in continuing to capitalize on defense orders, which explains their "reluctance to pursue negotiations."

UkraineUnited States
Ukraine’s defeat to entail collapse of West’s globalist project — US expert
According to the the host of the talk show Russia Up Close Jozef Schutzman, Europe's political class fears that a failure to weaken Russia would signal the erosion of their influence
General confirms military seized power in Guinea-Bissau
Brigadier General Denis N'Canha appeared on national television and declared that the military had taken complete control of the country
US vice president, top diplomat deny reports of split over Ukraine
JD Vance said that the media is lying in order to derail the US president's agenda
New UN secretary general should be unbiased actor, not Western pawn — experts
Associate Professor of the Department of Political Theory at MGIMO University Ivan Loshkarev stressed that there were more than a dozen possible candidates for the post of Secretary General
Russia for arms control, but dialogue possible after policy change in US — Lavrov
Foreign Minister pointed out it was pretty clear to Moscow the US ideas of launching nuclear arms control talks regardless of the "negative military-political context and the dismal state of affairs in Russia-West relations" were utterly out of place
Kiev uses chemical weapons against civilians on regular basis — Russian envoy
Vladimir Tarabrin stressed that Kiev also continued attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Russian MFA slams West for whipping up media frenzy around Ukraine talks
According to Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, this information war is an integral and key part of the all-out hybrid war that the Collective West is waging against Russia
Russia-US agreement on disposal of weapons-grade plutonium expired on November 6 — MFA
The agreement was reached in 2000 and ratified in 2011
Lawmaker calls Russia, US key players in Ukrainian conflict settlement
"It should be noted that, at least for now, the US is doing everything it can to end the conflict," Leonid Slutsky pointed out
Russian stock indices falling on Wednesday — market data
The yuan dropped by 3.3 kopecks over the day to 11.07 rubles
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region sabotaging command orders — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkov battlegroup Mikhail Drapaty has warned about tough measures against commanders who do not implement orders
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Press review: US-Ukraine try to float condensed peace plan as Trump pressures Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 26th
Europe should make peace with Russia, or lose everything — ex-French minister
Luc Ferry also noted that he was "tired of the fact that supporters of de-escalation are portrayed as defeatists"
China stands for lasting peace in Ukraine, ready to facilitate talks — ambassador
Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui emphasized that China is ready to continue playing a constructive role in the settling the crisis
President of Guinea-Bissau declares his overthrow by military — media
Umaro Sissoco Embalo told the correspondent that he could not say much, otherwise his phone would be taken away
Calls for firing Witkoff after 'leaks' aim to derail peace process — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that US President Donald Trump had spoken indirectly in defense of Steve Witkoff recently
Su-57 successful in new types of combat missions — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-57 already outperforms many of its foreign counterparts in numerous aspects
Death toll from fire in Hong Kong residential complex up to 36 — newspaper
The Hong Kong authorities called the rapid spread of the fire "unusual" and promised to conduct a criminal investigation to determine its cause
IMF says agrees with Kiev on $8.2 billion Extended Fund Facility at staff level
An IMF delegation, headed by Gavin Gray, head of the IMF's mission to Ukraine, met with the Ukrainian authorities on November 17-21
Turkish Security Council stresses importance of diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict
"Turkey will continue exerting its efforts in conjunction with international partners to establish a lasting and just peace" in Ukraine, the statement says
Russia urges Moldova to return to constructive approach amid drone intrigue
Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov noted that there were a lot of attempts to spoil Russia's relations with the Republic of Moldova, which were already at their lowest point
Kremlin aide says unaware of source of media reports about phone calls between Russia, US
Yury Ushakov assumed that someone leaks information
US envoy to NATO acknowledges Russia’s superiority on battlefield
Matthew Whitaker noted that Russian forces were making "small tactical gains" every week, so, Russia "is negotiating a peace deal from reality"
Two US National Guard soldiers shot in Washington — media
The shooting occurred in a park near the White House
Russia turns into energy security provider for new world economic center, experts say
China has become a new apex of the world economy, which attracts by its readiness to strategic partnership and the ability to build up mutually beneficial alliances on a non-discriminating basis, Valery Adrianov noted
Weekly inflation reach 0.14% in Russia-statistics
Consumer prices in Russia gained 0.4% since early November and 5.23% from the year start, the Russian Federal Statistical Service reported
Belgium convinces Italy that expropriation of Russian assets has serious risks
"Belgium will not expropriate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine without European guarantees against lawsuits and demands to return the money," Belgian Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken said
Whole families from US, Europe move to Russia for traditional values — Security Council
These are citizens of Germany, Latvia, the US, France, Italy, Estonia, and other countries
Italian media outlet accuses Bloomberg of sabotaging Ukraine peace with leaked transcripts
According to the media outlet, the leak is an organized sabotage operation by the ‘war party,’ a kind of coalition of neoconservatives and liberal internationalists, controlled through the security apparatus and state intelligence
Russian presidential aide thanks sanctions for contribution to national science
Andrey Fursenko emphasized the emergence of a new generation of researchers, describing them as both different and similar to previous generations, but notably more pragmatic
GigaChat dispatch to ISS to be world’s first AI use in space
GigaChat will generate reports and work with databases, facilitating the routine activities of the crew
Chinese ambassador describes Xi, Trump’s diplomacy as 'anchor of stability'
Zhang Hanhui noted that the news about the two leaders’ meeting in Busan immediately made the front pages of the world's media
Hungary to boost oil supplies to Serbia — Szijjarto
Hungary and Serbia intend to speed up construction of the oil pipeline between the two countries, the Hungarian top diplomat said
Some 80% of US voters see government as corrupt — poll
The survey was conducted on November 13 and 16-17, combining online responses and phone interviews
Tensions between Kallas and Belgium flaring over frozen Russian assets — Euroactiv
One of the participants in the meeting said Kaja Kallas was "very condescending" in her remarks about Belgium’s position
Civilian wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Rostov Region
The woman received medical assistance on the spot
Kremlin aide Ushakov doesn’t believe Witkoff to be source of leaked Russia-US calls
Bloomberg earlier published transcripts of Steve Witkoff’s conversations with Yury Ushakov and Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev
Destructive significance of ‘media leaks’ over Ukraine peace plan exaggerated — Kremlin
"Even if we set aside the question of truth, there is nothing terrible about it," Dmitry Peskov said
GigaChat dispatch to ISS to be world’s first AI use in space
"This targeted effort together with Roscosmos is the first step in using artificial intelligence in the Russian segment of the ISS," Vice President of Sber Albert Efimov added
Europe's sabotage of Trump's plan triggers escalation in relations with Russia — expert
According to Alexander Rahr, two scenarios are now possible: either the US will "push through" its original plan together with Russia over the heads of the Europeans, by forcing Ukraine to make peace, or the EU will once again undermine diplomatic efforts
Trump says South Africa won’t be invited to G20 summit in US in 2026
The US leader also added that all payments and subsidies to South Africa will be stopped
Argentina officially proposes IAEA chief Grossi as candidate for UN secretary general
Accroding to the country’s foreign ministry, the IAEA chief has demonstrated "the ability of promoting political dialogue amid conflicts and serious international crises"
Military coup leaders close Guinea-Bissau's borders — news agency
The coup leaders claim to be in complete control of the country
Russian Solntsepek flamethrowers hit Ukrainian strongholds near Gulayipole
A large number of Ukrainian troops, as well as engineering structures were eliminated weakening the enemy defenses, the Russian defense ministry said
Military in Guinea-Bissau establish supreme command to govern country
According to Brigadier General Denis N'Canha, it has not yet been announced who will head this governing body
Moldova detains kingpin of arms smuggling ring from Ukraine
According to the prosecutor's office, they tried to smuggle 18 ammunition parts, eight ammunition rounds, an anti-aircraft missile system and a Geran-2 drone with a disassembled engine and no combat component
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Coalition of willing may deploy troops away from front lines in Ukraine — Macron
According to the French president, a troop deployment "on reserve grounds in Kiev and Odessa" may be considered
Air defenses destroy 10 Ukrainian UAVs over three Russian regions — top brass
In particular, six UAVs were intercepted over the Belgorod Region
Russian, US presidential envoys take walk in park in downtown Moscow
Kirill Dmitriev welcomed Witkoff at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier on Wednesday
London clings to false hopes regarding Ukraine, sanctions — Russian ambassador
Andrey Kelin emphasized that UK commentators describe the military situation as stable
EU promises Kiev weapons, more anti-Russian sanctions against backdrop of peace efforts
"An immediate and unconditional ceasefire must be the first step to ending the war," Kaja Kallas said
Hamas accuses Israel of sabotaging mediators’ efforts on situation with militants in Rafah
According to Hamas, the killing and arresting the group’s fighters trapped in tunnels near Rafah "constitute a flagrant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and a compelling evidence of the ongoing attempts to undermine this agreement"
EU foreign policy chief calls to reduce Russian army as part of Ukraine peace plan
Kaja Kallas expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's defense spending, viewing it as a threat to the EU
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
Media leaks, upcoming US envoy visit: What Kremlin aide said
Yury Ushakov noted that the leaked transcripts of his alleged conversations with Steve Witkoff were intended to hinder efforts to improve Russia-US relations
Russia studies building NPP in Kyrgyzstan using its own technologies — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia supplies Kyrgyz consumers with electricity and Russian companies participate in the design and modernization of hydroelectric power plants on rivers in Kyrgyzstan
Washington shooter identified at Afghan national — TV
According to the TV channel, the man’s name is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, he entered the United States in 2021
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours
Dialogue with US, Western speculation, concessions: statements by senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow will not cross any of its own red lines on Ukraine and urged the media to focus on objective reporting
Putin to speak to press after his visit to Bishkek
On November 27, the Russian President will attend a CSTO summit
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Brussels’ policy is key barrier to peace in Ukraine, says US expert
Jozef Schutzman, the host of the talk show Russia Up Close, stressed that European elites continue fueling the conflict in Ukraine
Trump wants peace deal before giving security guarantees to Kiev — Rubio
According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State also suggested that other issues, such as Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Russia’s frozen assets, be also addressed after the deal
Both US National Guard members in critical condition — FBI director
"They were shot, they are in critical condition," Kash Patel told reporters
Kremlin no longer sees Western media as respectable
According to Dmitry Peskov, the word 'respectability' should no longer be used in relation to the Western media, because "there are no boundaries anymore, no professional shame"
Trump’s position gives hope for Ukrainian conflict settlement — Russian delegation
A member of the Russian delegation Anton Mazur stressed that "the continuing belligerent rhetoric by some officials, who are seeking to fuel jingoist hysteria in European society, give rise to worry"
Russia drafts response to possible seizure of assets by West — minister
Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko stressed that it has been submitted to the country’s leadership
Introduction of Russia’s Mir cards in Thailand remains on the agenda — ambassador
According to Russian ambassador to Thailand Yevgeny Tomikhin, the project was at a high level of readiness and had practically reached the testing stage before the pandemic
Arrests in SOS Donbass case show France pays lip service to freedom — expert
"It is disheartening to witness a nation that publicly champions freedom, human rights, and human dignity resort to oppressive tactics that not only breach legal standards but also violate moral conscience," DPR Human Rights Commissioner Darya Morozova remarked
Right now nothing is more important than achieving peace settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the process of peace settlement is already in motion
Olympic Flame of 2026 Winter Games lit in Ancient Olympia
Due to poor weather conditions, the ceremony was for the first time moved inside - to the Archaeological Museum
Press review: EU seeks to revise US Ukraine peace plan as Trump adds Russian oil sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 25th
Nigeria declares security emergency
The police will recruit an additional 20,000 people
Akhmat forces return to special military operation zone
The unit’s fighters were sent to Rostov-on-Don, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, "to take control of the situation"
Some 52 entities from 12 states have joined Russian analogue of SWIFT, says Central Bank
Russia is currently holding negotiations with partners in various countries in a move to normalize the situation with payments and settlements as soon as possible, Elvira Nabiullina informed
CSTO leaders to discuss military, military-economic cooperation at Bishkek summit
The meeting will be attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan
Net profit of Russian banks down 15% monthly in October — Central Bank
The net profits were driven by the net interest income (+6%) and smaller deductions to provisions for loans, predominantly in the retail segment, the Bank of Russia said
GigaChat at ISS to be integrated in notebook
According to Cosmonaut Sergey Mikayev, it will serve as a server for the operation of three tablets for each crewmember and will be integrated with the Russian segment
China warns US against provocations in Taiwan issue — ambassador
China resolutely opposes to weapons supplies to Taiwan, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said
Hungarian PM plans Moscow visit for talks with Putin on Friday — report
Budapest has not issued any official statement on the matter
Russian-made Pantsir air defense system demonstrates limitless capabilities — Rostec
The Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system shoots down "all the flying targets," CEO Sergey Chemezov noted
Lukoil not discussing asset sale with Ramoco Fuels — spokesperson
According to earlter reports, Ramoco Fuels wants to lease all the 194 retail sites of Lukoil in the United States
Polish PM rejects EU ruling on same-sex marriage
Donald Tusk emphasized that the European Union would not be able to impose anything on Warsaw on this issue
Death toll from Hong Kong fire up to 44
The number of injured has climbed to 100
Georgia drops charges against Trump, closing last criminal case against him
In total, four criminal cases were opened against the US President during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden
Belarus to host CSTO drills ‘Indestructible Brotherhood,’ ‘Barrier’ in October 2026
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited Kyrgyz servicemen to take part in the drills
Rubio fields angry calls from EU officials after US peace plan on Ukraine leaked — WSJ
The document shocked European governments and Kiev's supporters in the US Congress, the newspaper writes
Military in Guinea-Bissau declare power seized — media
The soldiers declared the suspension of the entire electoral process
Secretariat, other UN agencies prevent Third World War, deputy secretary general believes
According to Melissa Fleming, the world organization is "imperfect and needs to get better"
Ukraine unable to take down Russia’s Tornado-S guided rockets
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized the enemy finds it hard to take them down even with the help of Western-made air defense systems
Bank of Russia to open representative office in Mumbai
It will contribute to strengthening of interaction between the regulators of two countries, the regulator’s press service said
Kremlin to announce Hungarian PM's visit once finalized
Earlier, the Hungarian online news outlet, citing sources, reported that Viktor Orban plans to visit Moscow on November 28
British journalist blames Britain, EU for protracting conflict in Ukraine
Frank Wright noted that for Western journalists, "to speak to the reality of this war is to risk the ruin of their reputation"
Turkey ready to serve as guarantor of peace in Gaza — Turkish security council
"The ceasefire in Gaza, one of the initiators of which was Turkey, is vital to ending the genocide in the region," the council said
Russia builds more than 8,000 mosques, Islamic schools in 20 years
According to the Mufti Council, some 20 million Muslims live within Russia's 146 million population
Joint statement, seven documents signed during Putin's state visit to Kyrgyzstan
The agreements encompassed various areas of cooperation, including a protocol amending the treaty between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on military-technical collaboration
US continues to provide arms, intelligence to Ukraine — Russian MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the arms supplies are financed by European funds
