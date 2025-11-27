China warns US against provocations in Taiwan issue — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. China warns the United States against potential provocations in the Taiwan issue and calls for refraining from actions that might worsen the situation, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"Sales of US weapons to Taiwan flagrantly violate the One China principle and provisions of three joint Chinese-US communiques. This constitutes serious provocative actions infringing upon China’s sovereignty and security interests. Such actions cannot change the historic inevitability of the ultimate reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. They can only drive the situation in the strait to a more dangerous point," the diplomat stressed.

China, in his words, "is strongly against any formats of military contacts of any countries and regions with China’s Taiwan and resolutely opposes to weapons supplies to Taiwan."

"Relying on external forces in their striving for independence and using weapons to resist reunification, the separatist forces of 'Taiwan’s independence' doom themselves to elimination," the diplomat went on. "This year marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s return to the homeland. It is a victory for justice and the unbreakable blood ties between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

He recalled that China had declared October 25 as Taiwan Retrocession Day. "In recent years, the Chinese side has been taking measures in support for Taiwan, has been promoting three channels of communication between mainland China and the province of Taiwan: trade, postal, and transport. More and more Taiwan residence support the One Country, Two Systems principle and the 1992 consensus. A large number of Taiwanese entrepreneurs run businesses in mainland China, students are studying in mainland China, contacts between the two coasts are getting closer. The reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strain meets people’s interests and complies with the general development trend," the diplomat emphasized.

"Attempts by separatist forces of ‘Taiwan’s independence’ or anti-Chinese forces to divide China are doomed to failure," he stated. "We value Russia’s unfailing commitment to the One China principle in the Taiwan issue and its firm support for China, which fully reflects the high level of Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era.".