China stands for lasting peace in Ukraine, ready to facilitate talks — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. China stands for a lasting peace in Ukraine and is ready to facilitate peace talks, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"China’s position on the Ukrainian issue has always been consistent and clear. China stands for the cessation of fire and ending hostilities. It also is ready to promote peace and facilitate talks," he said.

He recalled that for these ends, China, Brazil and other countries of the global South have established a Friends for Peace group on the Ukraine crisis, which meets regularly to promote a political settlement of the conflict.

"Jointly with the international community, China is ready to continue playing a constructive role in the settling the crisis and establishing a lasting peace," the Chinese diplomat stressed.