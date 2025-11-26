Turkish Security Council stresses importance of diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict

ANKARA, November 26. /TASS/. The National Security Council of Turkey pointed to the risk of escalation in the context of the conflict in Ukraine and stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts under such conditions, a statement from the Turkish security body reads.

"There was an assessment of the current situation in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the importance of finding a diplomatic solution was pointed to in the context of [current] developments that indicate the risk of escalation," the statement said following a session of the Turkish Security Council presided over by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The statement added that "Turkey will continue exerting its efforts in conjunction with international partners to establish a lasting and just peace" in Ukraine.