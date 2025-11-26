ROME, November 26. /TASS/. Italian media outlet InsideOver sees Bloomberg’s dissemination of the alleged transcript of conversations between special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and Russia’s representatives as an attempt to sabotage peace efforts on Ukraine.

"This is not a simple news leak, this is an organized sabotage operation by the ‘war party,’ a kind of coalition of neoconservatives and liberal internationalists, controlled through the security apparatus and state intelligence. Major media outlets like Bloomberg eventually become the ‘mailbox’ of intelligence agencies and services opposed to peace and detente between the United States and Russia," InsideOver says.

"These actors are afraid that [US President Donald] Trump will sacrifice Ukraine to reset relations with Moscow, as this would mean the failure of the long-standing policy of "contract warfare" and economic sanctions. But this failure is obvious," the portal writes.

The alleged transcripts of conversations between Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Witkoff, and Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev were published by Bloomberg. It claimed that the conversations took place on 14 and 29 October. According to Ushakov, the purpose of such a "leak" is to throw a wrench in gradually developing Russian-American relations. After the election of Donald Trump as American president, Russia and the United States are trying to improve relations and remove mutual irritants that have accumulated over the years.