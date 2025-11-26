EU promises Kiev weapons, more anti-Russian sanctions against backdrop of peace efforts

BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers confirmed their previously announced unified position on the Ukrainian settlement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced following the consultations.

"An immediate and unconditional ceasefire must be the first step to ending the war," she said, adding that the EU countries' position on the US peace initiative on Ukraine had also not changed.

Kallas said that the top diplomats "discussed pressure on Russia" and "support for Ukraine," which means "more sanctions to deprive Russia of the means to fight and more military and financial support to Ukraine," opposed territorial concessions by Kiev, and refused to support a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian army. In addition, during the consultations, the parties noted that only EU and NATO countries can decide on Ukraine's integration into these associations.

The EU foreign policy chief also emphasized that the ministers discussed expropriating Russian assets through a so-called "reparation loan" and that the European Commission continues to consider this the "best option" for financing Ukraine.