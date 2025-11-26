US, Belarus in talks on possible release of some 100 prisoners by Minsk — media

LONDON, November 26. /TASS/. Washington and Minsk are negotiating the release of at least 100 Belarusian prisoners, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the talks between the US and Belarus are part of a "campaign to thaw relations" between the two countries. Reuters noted that one of the measures currently under discussion is easing US sanctions on Belarus’s potassium sector.

On June 21, US presidential representative John Cole announced that, at the request of US President Donald Trump, the Belarusian authorities had released 14 prisoners, including the husband of former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Press secretary to the Belarusian leader Natalya Eismont told TASS that, in addition to Belarusians, those pardoned included two Japanese citizens, three Polish nationals, two Latvians, and also nationals of Estonia, Sweden, and the US.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko previously pointed out that Western countries refer to prisoners in Belarus as "hostages or political prisoners." He added that he is prepared to send Trump a dossier on each such inmate.