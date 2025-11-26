India, Russia prepare for upcoming summit, strengthen relations — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, November 26. /TASS/. India and Russia are actively getting ready for the upcoming 23rd bilateral summit, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The parties are working on the preparation of an annual summit to be held in New Delhi," he told a news conference, noting that the dates would be announced "in a few days."

"The parties are making every effort to strengthen relations, and in this regard, several issues are currently being discussed and studied that may affect the final outcome."

It is only known that the summit will be held in December in New Delhi.