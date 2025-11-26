Expert doubts Europe can sustain Ukraine aid at current levels without US

BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. It's questionable whether the European Union is capable of supporting Ukraine without the United States, Christian Moelling, senior adviser at the European Policy Centre, said in a comment for Politico.

According to him, anything Washington stops supplying to Kiev would have to be "compensated through losses or by changing how Ukraine fights." Even so, he doubted it would be possible to match the current level of assistance.

Politico Europe described air and missile defense as Ukraine’s most critical gap. Washington provides Kiev with Patriot systems and PAC-3 projectiles for them which only the United States manufactures. Moreover, Moelling underscored, intelligence sharing will "never be as good" without the United States, even if European countries could try and "help with gaps."

At a meeting in Kiev on November 20, the US delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll handed over a new Washington-proposed peace plan to Vladimir Zelensky. The Financial Times reported that the 28-point initiative, approved by Trump, envisaged major concessions from Kiev. On Friday, Reuters reported that the US administration has given Ukraine an ultimatum demanding that it sign the Trump plan by November 27 and warned that it would halt weapons and intel supplies otherwise.

At a Russian Security Council meeting last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the 28-point plan, proposed by the United States, could be used as a good basis for resolving the Ukraine conflict. "However, the text has not been discussed with us in detail," the Russian head of state said. "And I can guess why. I think the reason is the same - that the United States has so far failed to secure the agreement of the Ukrainian side. Ukraine is against," he explained.