Kyrgyz leader calls Russian airbase a major stability factor across Central Asia

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian airbase in the Kyrgyz city of Kant is an important factor in ensuring stability in Central Asia, Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov said following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We agree that Russia’s Kant Airbase is an important component of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force and a major factor in ensuring stability in Central Asia," he said.

The Kant base was established in 2003. It provides air support for the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). At present, apart from the Kant Airbase, the united Russian military base in the former Soviet republic consists of four other military facilities.