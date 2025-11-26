Lukashenko to take part in CSTO summit in Bishkek, plans to hold meeting with Putin

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek as he is also planning to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service, reported.

"On November 26, the President of Belarus will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic on a working visit to take part in a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council. <…> There are plans for a bilateral meeting in Bishkek between Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin," the Telegram post reads.

In his speech, the Belarusian leader will discuss the pressing issues of ensuring collective security in the Eurasian space and outline directions that require allies’ special attention.

According to the Telegram channel, following his visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Belarusian president will travel further overseas. "The geography of the [Belarusian] head of state’s big tour spans Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. And the agenda includes a busy program with summits and the signing of international agreements," Pul Pervogo added.