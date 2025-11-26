Trump says US peace plan for Ukraine whittled down to 22 points from 28

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the Washington-proposed peace plan for Ukraine has been whittled down from 28 points to 22.

"All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept," the US leader told reporters on board Air Force One to Florida where he is expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27. He was asked to comment on criticism from his Republican allies who argued that the original version of the peace plan put forward by the Trump administration was too pro-Russian.

"And from there, they've taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points. A lot of them were solved, and actually very favorably," Trump added.

News emerged last week that Washington had proposed a 28-point peace initiative that sparked criticism from Kiev’s partners in Europe.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations concerning Washington’s peace plan in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized the meeting as "the most productive" since the inception of the conflict. Later Politico citing a source reported that the negotiations had been tense. Ukraine insisted on changing the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the US and Ukrainian delegations agreed on most of the plan, but some points were left for discussion at a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. The date of the meeting has not yet been determined.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Russia views the draft plan for Ukraine it has received from the American side as substantive. "We believe that it could be a very good basis for talks," he added.