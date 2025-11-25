{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Merz, Macron, Starmer said they agreed with Rubio to expedite security guarantees to Kiev

They tasked their military authorities, in particular, "to complete joint planning work to that effect," the joint statement says

BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. Participants of the so-called Coalition of the Willing agreed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to speed up their joint work with Washington to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, the meeting’s co-chairs said in a joint statement.

The document on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that: "building on the work and planning conducted within the Coalition during the past few months, leaders agreed with Secretary Rubio to accelerate joint work with the United States to take forward the planning on security guarantees."

"They tasked their military authorities to complete joint planning work to that effect," the statement says.

During the meeting, Rubio and Zelensky informed participants about the November 23 talks in Geneva. The ‘Coalition of the Willing’ declared its "unwavering support to Ukraine and for a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

"They [participants] reiterated their support for President Trump’s efforts to put an end to the war, and underlined that any solution must fully involve Ukraine, preserve its sovereignty, be in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter, and guarantee its long-term security. They were clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. This remains one of the fundamental principles for preserving stability and peace in Europe and beyond," the statement reads.

The 'Coalition of the Willing' welcomed "meaningful progress" in the peace process between the United States and Ukraine.

Participants of the video conference also welcomed "the assurances that issues pertaining to European and NATO interests will be discussed separately, with the full involvement of European partners and NATO allies."

"They underlined that a swift decision on securing long-term financing for Ukraine, including through the use of the full value of immobilised Russian sovereign assets, will be critical," the document reads.

The participants of the video conference assured they would continue to provide financial and military support to the Kiev government and step up their pressure on Moscow.

The online meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ continued a series of discussions regarding the US proposals for peace settlement. The diplomatic marathon began with talks in Geneva, where the United Kingdom, Germany, France and European institutions held consultations with the United States and Ukraine. It continued on Monday with an emergency European Union summit on the sidelines of the EU-African Union in Angola and will resume on Wednesday, when top diplomats of EU member states will convene for an unofficial meeting.

Ukraine crisis
