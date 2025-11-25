Nigeria sees Russia as its 'key global partner' — Foreign Minister

HARARE, November 25. /TASS/. Nigeria values Russia’s continued support and considers it to be the country's key global partner, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said.

"The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, extends warm congratulations to His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Russia," the ministry said in a press release posted on X.

"This milestone dates back to 1960, following Nigeria's independence, when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was among the first nations to establish formal diplomatic relations with the newly sovereign state," the ministry recalled. "The Nigeria-Russia partnership has been marked by enduring cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to sovereignty and mutual benefit," it added, noting that "the Federal Government of Nigeria values the consistent support of the Russian Federation in international forums and recognizes its role as a key global partner."

The Nigerian foreign minister emphasized that Russia has provided scholarships for higher education to several generations of Nigerian students, who have gone on to become engineers, doctors, and scientists. The two countries are jointly implementing projects in infrastructure and defense, and their bilateral relations are delivering tangible results. In recent years, cooperation has expanded into new areas, including energy, security, and agriculture.