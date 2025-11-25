Trump-Zelensky meeting not scheduled yet — media

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky has not been scheduled at this time, a White House official told the Ukrainian news outlet Obschestvennoye.Novosti.

No further details were provided.

On Tuesday, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Kiev expects Zelensky to visit the US before the end of November to discuss Trump’s peace plan. The Axios website, citing the head of Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, reported that Zelensky wants to meet with Trump as soon as possible, likely on Thanksgiving Day, November 27. Earlier media reports suggested that Zelensky had canceled his planned trip to the US in the coming weeks due to concerns about a new conflict with Trump.