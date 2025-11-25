Hamas looks to reorganize as political party — media

TUNIS, November 25. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas is moving to become a political party, the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the sources, several senior Hamas officials have drafted a document proposing to establish "a political party analogous to the existing political forces" that would "position itself as an entity capable of participating in political, economic, and social life." The document has been referred to Hamas’ political bureau, the shura council (an advisory body), and other Hamas structures.

The document also calls for a "comprehensive Palestinian reconciliation," joining the Palestine Liberation Organization, and taking part in its reforming. The initiative, according to the sources, is meant to gradually shift to political activities, which will make it possible for the Palestinians "to adhere to their fundamental principles in light of the changes provoked by the new reality emerging in the region after the end of the Gaza war."

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.