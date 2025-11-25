EU 'detached from reality' on Ukraine, hampering peace — expert

ROME, November 25. /TASS/. European leaders have lost touch with reality in their perception of what is happening around Ukraine and their demands to Russia reflect that, said Aldo Ferrari, head of the Russia, Caucasus, and Central Asia Centre at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

"What they proclaim may be just principles, but in the context of the ongoing conflict, they are not bringing it closer to an end, and some European leaders seem completely detached from reality," the expert said. In his opinion, the original American plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, whether the Europeans like it or not, aligns better with the real state of things. "Ukraine is becoming weaker and weaker, but Europe is also weakening, experiencing an economic crisis amid rising energy prices," Ferrari, who is also Professor of the History of Eurasia at the University of Venice Ca Foscari, told TASS in an interview.

He also drew attention to the fact that certain points, such as Ukraine not entering NATO or ceding territories, "are dictated by real conditions."

The expert noted the "chaotic and amateurish" nature of the negotiations, which are proceeding "unconventionally," creating confusion and in many cases disagreements. He calls the United States and Russia the main players, while the EU does not represent a "unified political force," and the "European trio" - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - are putting forward proposals Russia won’t accept.

"Ukraine is too weak and dependent. Considering this, it is difficult to reach a compromise and find common ground," the expert said, pointing out that all parties, including Russia, need to "give something up.".