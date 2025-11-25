Zelensky wants to meet with Trump ‘as soon as possible — media

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible," probably over Thanksgiving, or November 27, to finalize the peace deal, Axios reported, citing Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak.

According to the news portal, Trump plans to leave Washington for Thanksgiving later on Tuesday and remain at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida until Sunday. It could be "symbolically significant" to meet around the holiday, Yermak was quoted as saying.

"I hope the visit of President Zelensky will take place as soon as possible, because ... it will help President Trump to continue his historical mission to end this war," Yermak told Axios.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said earlier that Ukraine anticipates Vladimir Zelensky will visit the United States to discuss the peace plan with US President Donald Trump before the end of November. However, media reported later that Zelensky had decided not to travel to the United States in the coming weeks, fearing a new conflict with Trump.

Earlier, Politico, citing its sources, reported that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is expected to present a 19-point plan for a Ukrainian settlement to the Russian side during Tuesday's meeting in Abu Dhabi, whittled down from the original 28-point version. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated earlier that the Kremlin is closely monitoring media reports regarding contacts between Russian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi but emphasized that, as of now, "there are no new developments" on this matter.