NATO, EU issues excluded from Ukraine negotiation agenda — Berlin

BERLIN, November 25. /TASS/. Issues related to the EU and NATO have so far been excluded from the agenda of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

"The issues that affect NATO, Europe and the EU have thus far been excluded from the negotiations between the United States, Ukraine and Russia. It was the right decision, which we advocated at the end of [last] week in Geneva," the German minister said.

"And these issues should indeed be discussed in the future and, of course, with us, the Europeans. We are ready to negotiate at any time, but the war must end. First of all, I think we need a path to real negotiations between Ukraine and Russia."

Last week Washington had proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which caused discontent among Kiev's partners in Europe. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive to date. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev were able to agree on most of the plan. Rubio said the United States agreed to shift the points on Ukraine's European integration and its membership in NATO to separate negotiations. According to The Washington Post, after these consultations the points of the plan were reduced to 19.