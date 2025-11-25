Zelensky agrees with bulk of Trump's plan, UK PM says

LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has accepted most of the points of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during a video call with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries.

"I do think we are moving in a positive direction," Starmer said, adding that "in large part, the majority of the text, Vladimir [Zelensky] is indicating, can be accepted." Sky News broadcast an excerpt of the prime minister’s remarks.

Earlier, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed US official, that Ukraine had agreed with the US on the terms of a potential peace agreement, with some details of the plan still to be finalized.