Ukrainian settlement at pivotal stage, Macron believes

PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron considers the Ukrainian settlement process to be at a decisive stage, according to his remarks at a Coalition of the Willing meeting.

"We are clearly at a crucial juncture. Negotiations are getting a new impetus, and we should seize this momentum," he said in a speech broadcast by BFMTV. "There is finally a chance to make real progress toward a good peace," Macron added.

In his view, "the absolute condition for a good peace is a set of very robust security guarantees - not paper guarantees." Macron emphasized that the Coalition’s main goal is to secure these safeguards.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point "peace plan." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive since the onset of the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev were able to reach agreement on most points of the plan. As Rubio noted, the United States agreed to separate the issues of Ukraine’s European integration and NATO membership into a different negotiating track. According to The Washington Post, following these consultations, the plan’s points were reduced to 19.