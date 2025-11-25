More batteries of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Belarus

MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has announced the arrival of additional Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia to bolster the Belarusian armed forces.

"The deployment of these air defense systems exemplifies the strong military-technical partnership between Belarus and Russia, aimed at enhancing our unified air defense network," the official statement reads. "The Tor-M2 missile system offers reliable protection for designated targets and is capable of conducting combat operations under adverse weather conditions."

Pavel Grebenchuk, commander of the anti-aircraft missile brigade, emphasized that the new batch of Tor-M2 systems significantly strengthens the brigade’s operational capabilities and readiness to defend designated airspace.

"Our personnel have trained extensively on this missile system and are fully prepared to operate it under any circumstances. The high marks achieved during live-fire exercises with various branches of the armed forces attest to their proficiency," he stated, as quoted by the Defense Ministry’s press service.

Highlighting the system’s proven effectiveness, Grebenchuk noted that the Tor-M2 has demonstrated its capabilities during the special military operation in Ukraine. "It is highly mobile, features rapid response times, and can simultaneously engage multiple aerial targets, including drones," he explained.