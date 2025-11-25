Some points of Trump's Ukraine plan unacceptable to London, PM says

LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. The initial plan put forward by US President Donald Trump’s administration to resolve the conflict in Ukraine included provisions that both Kiev and London couldn’t live with, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in an address to the House of Commons.

Starmer noted that the original draft of the 28-point plan contained several clauses that London could not accept. At the same time, it included important elements that would be essential for achieving a just and lasting peace. For example, it outlined steps by the US and its partners regarding security guarantees - measures he described as highly significant. According to Starmer, discussions in Geneva led to progress between the US and Ukraine, resulting in revisions to the proposed peace framework.

He added that work is underway to amend the plan. London, he stressed, aims to ensure that the final version rests on fundamental principles: Ukraine’s sovereignty must be upheld, the country must be able to defend itself in the future, and all related decisions must be made by Ukraine.

Starmer also pointed out that Trump’s plan will require the consent of other NATO member states, as it touches on their interests as well.