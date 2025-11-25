Moldovan leaders shift focus to Russia conflict amid domestic issues — former president

CHISINAU, November 25. /TASS/. The Moldovan government is seeking to divert public attention from internal problems by escalating tensions with Russia, former President of Moldova, the leader of the largest opposition Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said.

"Do you see how the Party of Action and Solidarity is trying to cover up recent scandals? Today, a drone gently 'landed' on a house roof. I observe that Facebook [(banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the country)] is flooded with comments, people are writing that the authorities want to reignite this commotion to divert attention from the weapons smuggling scandal. How can a drone carrying explosives land without causing any damage?" the politician remarked.

He also criticized recent statements from Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who denounced US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, aligning herself with the European position. "We should support any peace plan that leads to an end to this war," Dodon affirmed.

Earlier, the Moldovan Defense Ministry reported a violation of the republic's airspace by drones of unidentified origin. A photo was published showing a drone on the roof of an outbuilding in a northern village. Subsequently, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry to provide explanations. On previous occasions, debris from drones and Ukrainian air defense missiles has been repeatedly discovered on Moldovan soil. Following a similar incident last week, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry lodged a protest with Ambassador Ozerov. The Russian diplomat stated at that time that the Moldovan side had presented no evidence confirming that the flight occurred, that the drones were of Russian manufacture, or that they were intentionally launched by Russia.

Last week, Romanian authorities reported intercepting a large consignment of weapons allegedly smuggled from Moldova. Media outlets reported that the shipment contained FIM-92 Stinger air-defense system, 9K38 Igla infrared homing surface-to-air missile system, 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missile, and components for attack drones. Moldovan authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though the opposition is demanding open parliamentary hearings to address the matter.