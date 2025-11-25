Russia unable to regain OPCW Executive Council seat — voting results

THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. Russia was unable to secure a seat on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Executive Board for 2026-2028, according to the results of a vote held during the 30th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Conference Chairperson Augustin Vasquez Gomez confirmed that Eastern European seats on the Executive Council were allocated to Slovakia and Slovenia, which received 107 and 122 votes, respectively, while Russia obtained 51 votes.

Russia lost its seat on the OPCW Executive Board in 2023, receiving 65 votes, just below the required minimum of 66. Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine held the Eastern European seats on the council for May 2024-May 2026. Russia also did not secure a seat on the body in 2024, garnering 56 votes.

The Executive Board is the organization’s governing body, made up of 41 member states elected by the Conference of States Parties for two years on a rotating basis. The council monitors the activities of the Technical Secretariat and assists in ensuring effective implementation and compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.