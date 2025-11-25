Kiev agrees to cap its army at 800,000 troops — media

LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. Ukraine has agreed to cap its army at 800,000 troops, The Financial Times said, citing sources close to Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

According to the newspaper, when Zelensky and US President Donald Trump meet later to talk about contentious points of America's peace plan, territories and security guarantees will be among the sensitive issues on the table.

According to earlier reports in the Western media, Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine suggests that the Ukrainian army be reduced to 600,000.

ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing a US official that Ukraine had signalled agreement to the United States on the terms of a potential peace deal but some details were yet to be settled.