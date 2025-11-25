Rubio, Witkoff will not take part in Russia-US talks in Abu Dhabi — NYT

NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will not be present for Tuesday’s Russia-US talks on America’s latest peace plan for Ukraine, The New York Times (NYT) reports

A source for the newspaper indicated that Witkoff and Rubio, who attended the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva on November 23, are not in the UAE for the planned negotiations with Russian representatives on Tuesday.

Previously, Politico, citing its sources, reported that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is expected to present a 19-point plan for a Ukrainian settlement to the Russian side during Tuesday's meeting in Abu Dhabi, whittled down from the original 28-point version.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated earlier that the Kremlin is closely monitoring media reports regarding contacts between Russian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi but emphasized that, as of now, "there are no new developments" on this matter.