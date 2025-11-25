Rubio fields angry calls from EU officials after US peace plan on Ukraine leaked — WSJ

LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. EU officials were furious after learning of Washington's peace plan for Ukraine, and called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to give him a piece of their mind, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

According to them, after the plan was leaked last week, the White House faced a sudden crisis. The document shocked European governments and Kiev's supporters in the US Congress, the newspaper writes.

According to the officials, Rubio had to take calls from angry European officials and lawmakers.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan, which Rubio called the most productive since the start of the Russia conflict. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the US and Ukrainian delegations agreed on most of the plan proposed by Washington, although some points were left for a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The date of the meeting is yet to be set.