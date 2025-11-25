Top Iranian diplomat calls for compelling Israel to join Chemical Weapons Convention

THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the world community to push Israel toward joining the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in light of the crimes committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

"Over the past two years, Israel has been practicing genocide in the occupied territories and has attacked several countries, getting off scot free. We need to compel the Israeli regime to become a member of this convention (the CWC - TASS) and be under its strict control," he said at the 30th annual conference of member countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

According to the top Iranian diplomat, Israel is the only troublemaker in the Middle East and an obstacle on the path toward stability in the region. Israel has not yet joined any treaty on disarmament, including the CWC or the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Araghchi added.

The 30th conference of OPCW member nations is taking place in The Hague from November 24-28.