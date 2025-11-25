Belarus, Russia build new security framework amid Europe’s militarization — MFA

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow are building a new, mutual trust-based security framework amid Europe’s course towards militarization and sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"While Europe pursues a path of militarization, border closures, and sanctions, we and our Russian colleagues are building a fundamentally new security framework grounded in mutual trust and allied obligations. In this context, our joint efforts to strengthen trust and establish a sustainable security architecture across our shared Eurasian region are crucial. Our principled position remains firm: security must be unified and indivisible for all," he said during the meeting of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries’ board.

The top diplomat recalled that this was the focus of the recently held 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. "I would like to once again express my gratitude to the Russian side, and to you personally, [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov], for your substantive participation in the conference and for contributing very novel and interesting ideas," he pointed out.

The Belarusian foreign minister thanked the Russian side for the traditionally warm welcome. "The level of coordination between our foreign ministries is truly unprecedented, as Sergey Viktorovich has said. And I’d like to note that the Belarusian side values this format of cooperation," Ryzhenkov concluded.