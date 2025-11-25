Trump proposes peace plan noting situation unfavorable for Kiev — Bulgarian leader

SOFIA, November 25. /TASS/. By proposing a peace plan, US President Donald Trump recognizes that the situation on the battlefield is bad for Kiev and is trying to avoid new victims, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev believes.

"Currently, we see a practical plan to achieve a quick peace by President Trump, who clearly recognizes that the situation on the battlefield is developing adversely for Ukraine, and is trying to prevent an extremely unfavorable scenario and prevent new victims. For its part, Europe insists on its participation, putting forward demands, but it must assess its willingness to bear responsibility for the consequences. If we miss the opportunity to achieve peace today, then perhaps another round of negotiations will take place under even more unfavorable conditions and with greater losses," he said as broadcast by the Bulgarian National Television.

"There are many peace plans, but it’s the winners who draft the peace treaty. I really hope that we will not have to prove this historical maxim, so that there will be no new victims. This is a very difficult process, but negotiations are the only way to silence the weapons."

Last week Washington proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement. The plan has caused discontent among Kiev's partners in Europe, who are trying to significantly adjust it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the plan, which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called "the most productive" during the conflict.

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the US and Ukrainian delegations agreed on most of the plan proposed by Washington, but some points were left for discussion at a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The date of the meeting has not yet been determined.