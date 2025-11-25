Ukraine awaits Trump-Zelensky meeting later this month — senior security official

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Ukraine anticipates Vladimir Zelensky will visit the United States to discuss the peace plan with US President Donald Trump before the end of November, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said.

"We anticipate a visit to the United States <...> to be scheduled for the earliest possible date in November to finalize stages and reach agreements with President Trump," the senior Ukrainian security official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, media reports stated that Zelensky had decided not to travel to the United States in the coming weeks, fearing a new conflict with Trump.