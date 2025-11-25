Macron believes US Ukrainian settlement plan requires further adjustment

PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. The plan for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict proposed by the United States is a step in the right direction, but requires further fine-tuning, French President Emmanuel Macron said on RTL radio.

"The plan that was proposed by the United States is a step in the right direction, towards peace. However, there are elements in it that need to be discussed and improved," the French leader believes.

"The plan is based on the desire of the United States to try to make peace again as a result of discussions with Russia. What was presented allows us to understand what could be acceptable to Russia. Ukraine should clarify what concessions it is ready to make in terms of territories, language, constitution, and so on."

Last week Washington proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement that caused discontent among Kiev's partners in Europe.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" in the entire conflict. Later, Politico, quoting a source, reported that the negotiations had been tense with Ukraine insisting on changes.

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the US and Ukrainian delegations reached agreement on most of the plan proposed by Washington, though some points were left for discussion at a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The date for the meeting has not yet been set.