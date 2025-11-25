Top US diplomat reluctant to meet with EU counterpart — media

BRUSSELS, November 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been declining to hold bilateral meetings with the European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, Politico Europe reports, citing sources.

According to them, Kallas "has been kept out of the spotlight given her sometimes difficult relationship with the Trump administration."

Politico reported in September that Kallas was facing increasing criticism in Brussels over her position on Russia and Gaza and strained relations with her colleagues. According to Politico, she "has not impressed some in the European Commission and on the Brussels scene more widely since taking over as high representative." The media outlet pointed to rumors of her tense relationship with some colleagues and awkwardness with European Council President Antonio Costa.

Kallas served as Estonian prime minister before she took over as the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy in 2024.