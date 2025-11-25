US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll meets with Russian representatives in UAE — TV

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is holding meetings with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, CBS News reported, citing official and diplomatic sources.

"Secretary Driscoll met with members of the Russian delegation [Monday night] for several hours in Abu Dhabi. He is scheduled to meet with them again throughout the day [Tuesday] to discuss the peace process and rapidly move the peace negotiations forward," a US official told the TV channel.

CBS News noted that it had no information on the other members of the US delegation.

On November 20, Driscoll, the head of the US delegation, presented a new Washington plan to settle the conflict to Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting in Kiev. On November 23, he participated in the US-Ukraine bilateral consultations on the document in Geneva.