Most provisions of US plan for Ukraine settlement have been agreed — White House

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. The Washington administration and Kiev have reached agreement on most of the provisions that make up the US plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine following negotiations in Geneva, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt reported on productive negotiations between the president’s national security team and the Ukrainian delegation, including a meeting in Geneva between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to her, they were able to "worked through the points" of the 28-point peace plan. "Everybody … feels optimistic about what happened and transpired yesterday in Geneva," Leavitt said.

"Ultimately, the vast majority of these points have been agreed upon," she noted, speaking about the negotiations in Geneva. "Ukrainians have worked on language with us together," she added.

"We feel as though we're in a very good place. Of course, we have to make sure that all of these points are agreed to," Leavitt said.

She also stressed that the US administration hopes that Russia will agree to the terms of the plan currently being developed to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

She noted that the American side is working through the terms of the agreement with Ukraine. "Of course, we have to make sure that all of these points are agreed to. And then, of course, we're going to have to make sure the other party in this war, the Russians, agree to them as well," she said.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump is currently not planning to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. "There are no plans at this moment in time. As you know, things can change very quickly around here," she said.