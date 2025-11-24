EU’s refusal to accept US peace plan hurts Ukraine’s interests — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, November 24. /TASS/. EU leaders are acting against the interests of Ukraine and Europe by refusing to accept the United States’ new peace plan for Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on the US proposal.

"Those who oppose a peace deal are actually acting against Europe and, I am convinced, against Ukraine," he told Hungarian journalists after a meeting of the European Council.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, the US plan "offers a huge chance for finally bringing peace to Central Europe." "But we see that Brussels and European leaders are not interested in accepting this peace plan. They are not interested in that. Moreover, it looks like they are thinking of how to hinder it, derail it, of how to make the adoption of this peace plan impossible," he said as quoted by the M1 television channel.

Hungary, in his words, unconditionally supports the new US plan and calls on all European politicians to approve the American proposals.