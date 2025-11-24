EC continues work for confiscation of frozen Russian assets despite US plan — spokesperson

BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) continues preparations for confiscation of frozen Russian assets under the so-called reparation loan plan, despite the provisions of the US plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which envisages the use of 100 bln euros in Russian assets as a US-controlled fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Paula Pinho, the European Commission's spokesperson, said at a briefing in Brussels.

"On the reparation loan, as I said on Friday, the work continues on our side as was envisaged," she said adding that the decision on this loan should be made at the European Council’s meeting in December.

Pinho did not answer the question of why the European Commission would confiscate assets that violate all international norms, if the US proposal envisages "using the same money for the same purposes." In response, Pinho stated only that the European Commission demands that Russia pay for the damage to Ukraine, and "there are not many ways of doing it."

She noted that the EU's "reparation loan" plan effectively transfers control over these funds to the European Commission, while the US plan places them under Washington's control.