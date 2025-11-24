EU wants to make decisions on sanctions, Russian assets jointly with US

BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The European Union wants to make decisions on anti-Russian sanctions and immobilized Russian assets jointly with the United States, European Council President Antonio Costa told reporters after the emergency EU summit on Ukraine in Angola.

"The issues that concern directly the European Union, such as sanctions, enlargements or immobilized assets, require the full involvement in decision[-making] by the European Union," he said.

In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was also present at the media stakeout, reiterated the call to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.