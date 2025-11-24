Peace in Ukraine possible if expectations of both sides of conflict met — Erdogan

ANKARA, November 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that the settlement plan for the conflict in Ukraine put forward by his US counterpart Donald Trump is being discussed in the context of whether it can serve as a basis for a peaceful resolution.

"We have repeatedly discussed our views on Ukraine with [US President Donald] Trump. We believe that the path to a just peace lies through negotiations and joint efforts. Currently, there is discussion about whether the proposed peace plan will become the foundation. Reaching consensus on this plan is possible. But how? This issue needs to be addressed. If the plan meets the legitimate expectations and security needs of the parties without creating new instability, an agreement will be possible. If a foundation acceptable to everyone is created, then the door will open to a long-term solution," the Turkish leader told journalists from his press pool upon returning from South Africa, where he participated in the G20 summit.

Erdogan added that "Turkey is ready today to act from the same constructive positions it held in Istanbul" during the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.