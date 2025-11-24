Emergency EU summit on Ukraine kicks off in Angola in half an hour — news agency

LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. An emergency EU summit on the US peace plan for Ukraine will start in Angola at 9:30 a.m. GMT, Reuters reported.

The summit will take place alongside a scheduled meeting between the EU and the African Union. European leaders who did not travel to Luanda will join the discussion via video link.

European Council President Antonio Costa will hold an unscheduled meeting with EU leaders in Luanda at 9:30 a.m. GMT to discuss Ukraine, the news agency noted.

Costa previously stated on X that EU leaders would discuss the US-proposed settlement plan for Ukraine at the summit in Angola.