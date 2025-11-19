Slovakia may sue EU over plans to stop Russian gas supplies — Fico

BRATISLAVA, November 19. /TASS/. Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has tasked his economy, foreign and justice ministers with analyzing options to sue the EU over its plans to stop the delivery of Russian gas supplies from 2028, Reuters reported.

"There will be a document discussed by the government next week, where we will consider the possibility of filing a lawsuit," the agency quoted Fico as saying.

"Everything will depend a lot on how the European Commission fulfils its commitments to Slovakia, which were given and signed directly by the president of the European Commission," he added, in reference to guarantees over possible shortages or price spikes the EU executive gave earlier this year. The premier did not say how much Slovakia may sue the EU for, nor did he explain on what precise legal basis, Reuters said.

In October, the EU Council approved a phased ban on all purchases of Russian gas from January 1, 2028. The decision applies to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas.