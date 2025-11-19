US imposes sanctions on five Russian citizens under pretext of combating cybercrime

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The United States has imposed sanctions against five Russian citizens and seven companies allegedly associated with them under the pretext of combating cybercrime, according to relevant data on the website of the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The blacklist includes Russians Alexander Volosovik, Ilya Zakirov, Kirill Zatolokin, Maxim Makarov, and Yulia Pankova, according to OFAC. Moreover, seven companies associated with them based in Russia, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Uzbekistan have been blacklisted.

Restrictive measures were jointly imposed by the US, UK, and Australia, the press service of the financial department said. The restrictions targeted the Russian internet hosting provider Media Land, which allegedly supports ransomware operations and other forms of cybercrime. Sanctions were also imposed against three of its subsidiaries.

Moreover, the sanctions list includes Hypercore, a company linked, according to US authorities, to the IT company Aeza Group, which was subject to restrictions earlier this year.

Inclusion on the sanctions list means freezing assets in the US and prohibiting American citizens and companies from doing business with those listed.