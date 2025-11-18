US State Department approves Patriot system maintenance, spare parts for Kiev

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The US State Department has approved the potential provision of logistical support for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine worth $105 million, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

Kiev requested technical maintenance, spare parts, and equipment, "including the upgrade of M901 launchers to M903 configuration." The agency stated that "the estimated total cost is $105 million," adding that the "sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" and strengthen Ukraine’s defense potential.

Congress has been notified and has 30 days to review and potentially block the deal.