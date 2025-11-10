Number of flights delayed due to US shutdown exceeds 10,000 in day

NEW YORK, November 10. /TASS/. Over 2,700 flights were canceled and more than 10,000 were delayed in the United States on November 9 due to an air traffic controller shortage caused by the partial government shutdown, setting a record since it started, Reuters reported.

Earlier reports indicated 2,183 canceled and 7,000 delayed flights.

Due to the shutdown, the US administration announced restrictions on air traffic volumes at several major airports across the country. The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare. The parties accuse each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes and an agreement is yet to be reached.