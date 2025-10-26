US diplomat mum about US’ additional sanctions against Russia

NEW YORK, October 26. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker has refused to confirm media reports that the United States has allegedly prepared additional sanctions against Russia.

"I’m not going to confirm any reports like that, but what I can tell you is what I said before is that President Trump holds all the cards," he said in an interview with Fox News, commenting on Reuters reports that the Trump administration has prepared a news batch of anti-Russian sanctions and that Washington supports the seizure of the frozen Russian assets to finance purchases of US weapons for Ukraine.

"There are many more things and many more steps and many more incremental turns of the crew that President Trump can do" to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, he said.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier, the United States’ new sanctions will not have an adverse effect on the Russian economy. According to the Russian leader, these sanctions are an unfriendly step against Moscow which "in no way can strengthen Russian-American relations that have just begun to restore." Such actions, in his words, can only do harm to the bilateral relations.