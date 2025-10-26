Ukraine may face heating failures, plants shutdown in winter — NYT

NEW YORK, October 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian residents may face heating failures this winter and plants may fail to cope with rising electricity prices and will have to close, The New York Times (NYT) reports.

Several cities have already postponed activation of centralized heating in residential houses due to insufficient gas supplies. Prolonged interruptions in gas and electric power supplies to households may prompt more Ukrainians to emigrate, which will further weaken the national economy, the newspaper added.

Concerns are increasingly often voiced in Ukraine that the heating season will have to be postponed as much as possible. The Ukrainian government made the decision to reduce it by one month and start supplying heat on November 1 and until March 31.